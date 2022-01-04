Kick start the New Year: Major health benefits to losing weight

Kick start the New Year: Six major health benefits to losing weight have been revealed in a new campaign.

Numerous health issues have been linked to being overweight, one of which is the possibility of becoming seriously ill when catching COVID 19. The Better Health marketing campaign has been launched to make people aware of the risks of being overweight.

The campaign will provide free and discounted offers. According to the government, the benefits of losing weight include:

Decreased risk of common cancers (colon, liver, pancreas, kidney) Lowered risk of increased blood pressure Reduced risk of heart disease Less risk of developing diabetes Less strain from chronic back & joint pain Decreased risk of being hospitalised or becoming seriously ill with COVID-19

Dr Hillary Jones commented: “These six benefits highlight the impact of carrying excess weight, and the range of benefits that can be achieved by reducing your weight. Small changes every day can help you lose weight and feel healthier.

“With Better Health, there are a variety of free NHS endorsed apps, resources and online tools to help people introduce simple changes that will help them eat better and get active this new year, including the NHS Weight Loss Plan, Couch to 5K and Active 10 apps.”

Public Health Minister Maggie Throup commented on the campaign and said:

“The Better Health campaign returns today, focusing on improving adults’ health and helping them get to a healthier weight.

“January is a great time of the year for making resolutions and I hope that people can use this as a kick start moment to be more active and eat healthier – especially when losing body weight can have such a positive impact on our health, including reducing the chance of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.”

