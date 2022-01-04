Iconic BlackBerry phones will stop ringing after today.

END of an era – Iconic BlackBerry phones will stop ringing after today (January 4), according to a company statement. The phone’s legacy software has been decommissioned, meaning all classic Blackberry phones can no longer be used.

The statement posted on December 22, reminded BlackBerry users that the service for its classic devices will be discontinued on January 4, writing: “As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022.”

Before iPhone and Android really rose to prominence, the old school classic BlackBerry was a hugely popular phone – even being dubbed “CrackBerries” in the late 1990s and early 2000s because of its addictiveness to users. At its peak in 2012, BlackBerry had more than 80 million active users.

The internet-enabled physical keyboard was a must for professionals who wanted the flexibility of working outside the office with some of the tools they used on a desktop computer. It also was well-renowned for its security.

In the statement, the company said that WiFi, phone calls, data, texts and even emergency calls will cease to work on BlackBerry phones.

“In 2017, we committed to providing at least two more years of support for BlackBerry 10 and at least two years of BlackBerry network access for BBOS devices,” they wrote.

“On January 4, 2022, devices running on these service offerings through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality.”

A fixture among Wall Street traders and fasional teenagers, the status symbol was rocked by everyone from Kim Kardashian to President Barack Obama.

