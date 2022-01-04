HUGE TUI summer holiday sale including Spain and Greece

TUI has launched a huge January sale for the summer holidays this year.
TUI has launched a huge January sale for the summer holidays this year, including popular destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey.
The deals are valid on holidays between May 1 and October 31, so families will have lots of opportunities to make the most of the discounts during the school holidays.
Those who book through the TUI app can also get an extra £10 off their holiday!
Some of the deals include:
Corfu from £229pp, Tenerife from £283pp, Turkey from £327pp and Majorca from £409pp.
The prices above are based on a family of four travelling this year unless stated otherwise on the TUI website.
To make use of the discounts, just enter the code SALE at checkout.
The discounts so include a minimum spend – £100 off bookings with an £800 minimum spend, £200 off bookings with a £2,000 minimum spend, and £300 off bookings with a £3,500 minimum spend.
Amazingly, there are also deals for people travelling solo, with savings of up to £200 on bookings with one adult with a minimum spend of £800, or up to £250 off long-haul holidays with one adult and a minimum spend of £1000.
