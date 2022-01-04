Hip-Hop producer Traxamillion dies aged 42 following rare cancer.

HIP-HOP producer Traxamillion, described as an integral part of the “hyphy” movement in Northern California, dies aged 42 after battling rare cancer, according to his manager.

Manager, Prashant “PK” Kumar, told the San Francisco Chronicle that Sultan Banks, aka Traxamillion, “died of a rare form of cancer at an aunt’s residence where he had been in-home hospice.” He was found dead on January 2.

Kumar revealed that Banks had battled cancer since 2017 but continued to be a prolific producer in recent years despite going through radiation and chemotherapy treatment for cancer. As Traxamillion, he produced a song released for digital streaming called “I Stand on That,” by E-40 featuring T.I. and Joyner Lucas.

“He was an amazing musician/producer,” Kumar said. “He was an integral part of the hyphy music sound who helped reopen the door for Bay Area hip-hop. He did it in 2004 or 2005, and the rest of California got on it and adapted his sound.”

Hyphy

Hyphy, distinguished by pounding rhythms and often compared to crunk music of the south, is a slang word for “hyperactive,” and is used as an adjective to describe hip-hop music – specifically from the Bay Area of California.

Hyphy, which was first coined by Oakland rapper Keak da Sneak who worked closely with Traxamillion, gained traction in the late 90s and early 2000s before experiencing a resurgence in club and hip-hop music through the 2010s, around the same time as crunk music became popular.

Suspicion death ruled out

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Santa Clara police were called to the scene at around 7.50 am on Sunday, January 2 to investigate Banks’ death before any foul play was later ruled out.

“The death appears as natural and is pending jurisdiction,” said Laurel Anderson, a spokesperson for Santa Clara County.

The blog Thizzler on the Roof initially broke the news of Traxamillion’s death writing: “Rest In Peace Traxamillion. The San Jose producer who helped create the “Hyphy” sound passed away today. This is a huge loss for Northern California. We send our condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP.”

