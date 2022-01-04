Fewer unemployed in Andalucia than a year ago as Spain experiences overall drop in December

Fewer people are unemployed in Andalucia than a year ago as Spain experiences an overall drop in December 2021.

FEWER people are unemployed in Andalucia than a year ago after stats reveal the autonomous region has dropped below 800,000 unemployed. Spain also experiences an overall drop below pre-pandemic levels in December 2021.

Andalucia closes 2021 with 183,796 fewer unemployed than a year ago, the largest annual drop in its history. The region dropped below 800,000 unemployed and is now back at pre-pandemic levels, despite the fact that the virus is still spreading through the area and the whole country.

Buen dato de paro. #Andalucía cierra 2021 con 183.796 desempleados menos que hace un año, la mayor bajada anual de toda la serie histórica. Bajamos de los 800.000 parados y nos situamos en niveles prepandemia, a pesar de que el virus sigue con nosotros y causa estragos. pic.twitter.com/OQfoIuhObx — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) January 4, 2022



The encouraging trend has continued in the region after unemployment fell by 1.13 per cent in November 2021 as it recorded its best November in history.

In Spain, the unemployment rate for the month of December 2021 showed 70,814 workers have registered with Social Security, which translates to 776,478 new jobs being found since the beginning of the year.

The country, which saw unemployment fall by 782,232 people in 2021, was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic with many businesses being closed and people being locked indoors. However, data published on January 4 shows that the effect of the pandemic on employment is beginning to show signs of stopping.

Specifically, there are currently 362,613 more people working now than in February 2020, when lockdowns began worldwide.

Overall, Spain’s unemployment fell by 76,782 people in December and ended 2021 with the lowest level in this month since 2007 – which reflects 140,142 fewer unemployed than at the beginning of the pandemic.

