Anti-vaxxer priest dies after month long Covid hospital battle

Credit: Pixabay

Anti-vaxxer priest dies after a month long Covid hospital battle. The controversial priest had previously labelled churchgoers “unfaithful” for not wanting to attend a packed sermon due to the risk of catching Covid.

76-year-old priest Metropolitan Kosmas had been admitted to hospital in early December after he caught the coronavirus. The priest was moved into an ICU unit at the Evangelismos Hospital as the disease progressed. Although the authorities later denied it, initially it was believed that he had been given priority over other hospital patients.

Kosmos had criticised the coronavirus restrictions put forward by the government in Greece. According to the Greek Reporter, the priest was against coronavirus vaccinations and using masks to prevent infection.

He labelled some of his followers unfaithful when they did not want to attend a sermon. The priest said: “God does not allow you to be infected. God does not infect!

“It is a holy place, the temple is heavenly.”

The anti-vaxxer priest caused controversy within the church when he did not follow COVID measures over Easter. He was brought before the Holy Synod for his “disobedience and disrespect of the unanimous decision of the collective body of the Church of Greece”.


