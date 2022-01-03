Real Madrid fall to shock defeat in first game of 2022

By
Chris King
-
0
Real Madrid fall to shock defeat in first game of 2022
Real Madrid fall to shock defeat in first game of 2022. image: twitter

Real Madrid suffer an unexpected loss at the hands of Getafe to see their lead cut at the top of LaLiga

Real Madrid travelled the short distance to the south of Spain’s capital city on Sunday, January 2, to face Getafe in the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. They could not have gone there expecting to come away empty-handed, but, a 1-0 defeat sees their lead cut at the top of the table.

A side depleted by Covid casualties still displayed enough talent to justify taking three points, but, despite Los Blancos being on top for most of the game, it was a goal from Getafe’s Turkish striker, Enes Unal, that secured the points for Quique Sanchez Flores‘ team, after only nine minutes.

He calmly robbed Brazilian central defender Eder Militao of the ball inside the box, and placed it beyond Thibaud Courtois. The nearest Carlo Ancelotti’s men came to an equaliser was a left-footed thunderbolt from Croatian Luka Modric, that bounced off the post, thanks to an incredible stop by David Soria in the Getafe goal.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

German international midfielder, Toni Kroos, was also guilty of a poor miss when he shot wide of the goal from a promising position. Casemiro had his chance to pull the scores level in the second half, but another fine save from Getafe goalkeeper Soria kept his team ahead. Even the presence of Karim Benzema was not enough to secure a share of the points.

With this defeat, Real Madrid are now still points clear, but second-placed Sevilla, who play Cadiz tonight, Monday 3, have two games in hand over them.

For more Spanish football: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain-football/


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here