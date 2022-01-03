Real Madrid fall to shock defeat in first game of 2022

Real Madrid suffer an unexpected loss at the hands of Getafe to see their lead cut at the top of LaLiga



Real Madrid travelled the short distance to the south of Spain’s capital city on Sunday, January 2, to face Getafe in the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. They could not have gone there expecting to come away empty-handed, but, a 1-0 defeat sees their lead cut at the top of the table.

A side depleted by Covid casualties still displayed enough talent to justify taking three points, but, despite Los Blancos being on top for most of the game, it was a goal from Getafe’s Turkish striker, Enes Unal, that secured the points for Quique Sanchez Flores‘ team, after only nine minutes.

He calmly robbed Brazilian central defender Eder Militao of the ball inside the box, and placed it beyond Thibaud Courtois. The nearest Carlo Ancelotti’s men came to an equaliser was a left-footed thunderbolt from Croatian Luka Modric, that bounced off the post, thanks to an incredible stop by David Soria in the Getafe goal.

German international midfielder, Toni Kroos, was also guilty of a poor miss when he shot wide of the goal from a promising position. Casemiro had his chance to pull the scores level in the second half, but another fine save from Getafe goalkeeper Soria kept his team ahead. Even the presence of Karim Benzema was not enough to secure a share of the points.

With this defeat, Real Madrid are now still points clear, but second-placed Sevilla, who play Cadiz tonight, Monday 3, have two games in hand over them.

