Plane crash lands at UK airport

A plane was forced to crash land at a UK airport after its landing gear suddenly “collapsed”.

An ambulance was called to the runway at Exeter Airport today, January 3, after a small plane, a private Beech 200 King Air aircraft that was confirmed to have been travelling from Kent, was forced to crash land.

The plane was originally thought to have originated in Bristol, but Bristol Airport has since confirmed that this is not the case.

A spokesman for Exeter Airport has stated that there have been no injuries, and South Western Ambulance Services has also confirmed that there were no “conveyances to hospital.”

The aircraft measured 43 ft 8 inches in length, with space for up to eight passengers and two crew members. The incident occurred after its left landing gear “collapsed”.

