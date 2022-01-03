Noel Gallagher slams ‘meaningless’ ABBA hologram concerts. The star has said he would only ever appear live before fans.

Swedish band ABBA is set to wow fans with holograms at their concerts. The band will use a custom-built arena, but will not appear before their fans. Former Oasis star Noel has slammed the band’s holograms as meaningless.

Speaking to The Sun On Sunday he explained: “I would not consider gigs with me as a hologram. No, there would have to be an audience involved.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“You need a crowd in front of you. It’s a human interaction, and if you don’t have that it is meaningless.”

He went on to add: “Do I want to live another 50 years? No. Just think how s**t the world is now. I would rather not live through it. At 75 I want to go.

“My plan for the next ten years is to make three great albums.”

Noel has also spoken out regarding his political beliefs. He is prepared to ditch his allegiance to the Labour party. Speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast he commented: “I f***ing hate the Labour Party, they’re a f***ing disgrace. What they’ve become now, a disgrace.

“They’ve betrayed the working classes, they’ve betrayed ordinary people and they’ve allowed this shower to run the country for however long they’ve f***ing run the country.

“They are not capable of running an after-show party. I should start a new party called the After Show Party, it would be great.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.