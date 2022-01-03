Andalucia working year: dates of public holidays 2022

Read to see the calendar for the working year in Andalucia, with the dates of the public holidays for 2022.

The government of Andalucia published the calendar of public holidays for 2022 in the region in its Royal Decree 152/2021. The working calendar has a total of 12 national public holidays, one more than last year, but only eight of them are celebrated throughout the entire country.

Each province may also have its own individual holidays.

Public holidays in Andalucia 2022

January 1 (Saturday): New Year.

January 6 (Thursday): Epiphany.

February 28 (Monday): Andalucia Day.

April 14 (Thursday): Maundy Thursday.

April 15 (Friday): Good Friday.

May 2 (Monday): International Workers’ Day (as it falls on a Sunday, it is moved to the following Monday).

August 15 (Monday): Assumption of Mary.

October 12 (Wednesday): National Day of Spain.

November 1 (Tuesday): All Saints’ Day.

December 6 (Tuesday): Spanish Constitution Day.

December 8 (Thursday): Immaculate Conception.

December 26 (Monday): Christmas (as it falls on a Sunday, it is moved to the following Monday).

