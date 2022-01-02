Barcelona to A Coruña flight diverted mid-air to Santiago de Compostela

A Vueling flight that departed Barcelona’s El Prat airport at 7am this morning, destined for A Coruña, was diverted mid-flight to the airport of Santiago de Compostela. On its website, the company claimed that the action involving flight number VY1290 changing its destination had been initiated due to a technical problem with the aircraft.

No further information was available. The plane was originally scheduled to arrive at 8.45am in A Coruña.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A similar incident was reported with a flight that took off from Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas airport. The Boeing 767 aircraft belonging to the American Delta Air Lines company had a problem shortly after departing Madrid.

It had taken off from Madrid at around 10.50am, with a scheduled arrival time of 1.30pm in New York’s JFK (John Fitzgerald Kennedy) airport. Just ten minutes into the flight – while above the municipality of Peñalara – its pilot reportedly requested permission to return to the aerodrome.

A possible technical failure in an engine was cited as the fault. After landing, one of the aircraft’s wheels blew out while it was being towed under surveillance by firefighters, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.