Barcelona to A Coruña flight diverted mid-air

By
Chris King
-
0
Barcelona to A Coruña flight diverted mid-air
Barcelona to A Coruña flight diverted mid-air. image: wikimedia commons

Barcelona to A Coruña flight diverted mid-air to Santiago de Compostela

A Vueling flight that departed Barcelona’s El Prat airport at 7am this morning, destined for A Coruña, was diverted mid-flight to the airport of Santiago de Compostela. On its website, the company claimed that the action involving flight number VY1290 changing its destination had been initiated due to a technical problem with the aircraft.

No further information was available. The plane was originally scheduled to arrive at 8.45am in A Coruña.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A similar incident was reported with a flight that took off from Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas airport. The Boeing 767 aircraft belonging to the American Delta Air Lines company had a problem shortly after departing Madrid.

It had taken off from Madrid at around 10.50am, with a scheduled arrival time of 1.30pm in New York’s JFK (John Fitzgerald Kennedy) airport. Just ten minutes into the flight – while above the municipality of Peñalara – its pilot reportedly requested permission to return to the aerodrome.

A possible technical failure in an engine was cited as the fault. After landing, one of the aircraft’s wheels blew out while it was being towed under surveillance by firefighters, as reported by 20minutos.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here