UAE BANS foreign travel for citizens without booster jab

The United Arab Emirates has announced a ban on citizens who have not had their Covid booster jab from travelling abroad.

Officials said the exit ban, which will come into force on January 10, does not apply to people who are medically exempt from getting the vaccine.

Many other countries impose strict restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated, varying from the requirement of a negative Covid test before travelling to having to quarantine on arrival.

According to Our World in Data, over 90 per cent of people in the UAE have been fully vaccinated with around 34 per cent having had their booster jab as of December 24.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the new UAE travel rules, devised to “ensure that health and safety are prioritised,” according to the Emirates News Agency.

They said a ban on unvaccinated citizens would be lifted in “humanitarian cases” and in the case of people travelling for medical treatment.

The new restrictions will also only apply to citizens, with foreign workers making up the vast majority of residents in the Gulf state.

The UAE has reported over 750,000 cases of Covid since the start of the pandemic, and over 2,000 deaths.