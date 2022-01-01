Two killed by New Year’s Eve fireworks in Austria and Germany

Two men were killed by New Year’s Eve fireworks in Germany and Austria.

Local media reported that a man in Germany and a man in Austria were killed by exploding New Year’s Day fireworks.

A 37-year-old man died in Hennef near Germany’s western city of Bonn. A 39-year-old was also severely injured in the same incident and taken to hospital.

In Austria, a 23-year-old man died southwest of Vienna and three others were injured.

12 people were injured at a private party in Berlin when illegal fireworks exploded. 11 of them were taken to hospitals to be treated, according to DPA.

A spokeswoman for Berlin’s fire department said that all of them suffered leg injuries and added that the youngest was a boy aged 11.

In the German cities of Leipzig and Hamburg, several other people were injured by firework mishaps, German news agency DPA reported.

The sale of fireworks for personal use was banned in Germany this year because of the health pandemic, however, some people built their own or purchased illegal fireworks – leading to a higher risk of injuries.