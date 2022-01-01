Prince Charles gives statement amid Prince Andrew’s sex abuse case

Prince Charles has sent a message of hope in a New Year statement, recognising the bravery of those who help persecuted people around the world.

In his New Year statement shared on Clarence House’s official Instagram account today, January 1, Prince Charles paid tribute to people across the world “who are standing up for freedom and human rights.”

The statement comes amid the Prince Andrew sex abuse case.

Charles said: “As we start a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights.”

“In places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar, among others, the threats and reality of political and religious persecution and insecurity are coupled with an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.”

“In the face of such adversity, incredibly brave individuals, local communities and international organizations are responding to great needs by providing vital assistance.”

It added: “I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be.”

Last week, Andrew’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew faces serious allegations from accuser Virginia Giuffre has, claiming she was forced to have sex with the Duke in 2001 on Epstein’s private island.