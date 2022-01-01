Electricity in Spain will rise by 11.69% this Sunday compared to Saturday

Compared to today, New Year’s Day, Sundays electricity will increase by 11.69%



According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – or ‘pool’ – will rise again in Spain this Sunday, January 2. Compared to today’s cost, the cost of energy will go up by 11.69 per cent, reaching an average of €136.97/MWh.

By time slots, the minimum price tomorrow, Sunday 2, will be €103.70/MWh, between the hours of 12 midday and 1pm. A maximum of €209.10/MWh will be achieved between 10pm and 11pm.

These rises in the electricity market are being blamed on high gas prices, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which have hit record highs this year.

December finished up being the most expensive month for electricity in history. The average cost for the month finished up at €239.10, which is €39 more than last October, the month with the highest average to date, when the price averaged €200/MWh, as reported by diariosur.es.