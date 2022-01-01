Carboneras cement factory plans to capture and commercialise carbon dioxide

CARBONERAS: Cement plant plans to capture and put carbon dioxide to good use Photo credit: Luis Rogelio HM

CEMENT company, LafargeHolcim España will capture  carbon dioxide emissions from its Carboneras plant.

Together with Carbon Clean and Sistemas de Calor, the company has created the ECO02 joint venture which since the end of 2020 has been assessing the scheme’s technical viability and the benefits to Carboneras.

If all progresses according to plan, the plant should be functioning early 2023, the company told the Spanish media.

The carbon dioxide will be used in the area’s greenhouses, where it will improve productivity through agricultural carbonic fertilisation which copies and boosts natural photosynthesis while reducing the amount of water and soil needed for each kilo of produce..

“Thanks to this joint venture, we are nearing completion of a project that will contribute to our own plant’s competitivity and efficiency. At the same time it will help local agriculture to compete with the high-tech European greenhouses using this technique,” LafargeHolcim España’s CEO Isidoro Miranda said.

The CEO also referred to the circular economy, which sets out to recycle existing materials and products as far and for as long as possible.


“This business model which begins by capturing 10 per cent of our carbon dioxide emissions is an important landmark in our route map towards decarbonising the building materials sector,” Miranda declared.

