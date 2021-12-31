Sculpture of one of the Three Kings vandalised in Denia on the Costa Blanca

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Sculpture of one of the Three Kings vandalised in Denia on the Costa Blanca
DENIA DECORATIONS: Baltasar sculpture deliberately damaged Photo credit: Denia town hall

THE figure of Baltasar, one of the Three Kings decorating central Denia, was decapitated overnight on December 30.

The sculptures adorned the site of the old Health centre in Calle Marques de Campo, now due for development.

This was the second attack on the figure, as its face had been damaged the previous day but was repaired by Rafa Cheli, the artist specialising in the figures for Fallas bonfires who made the Three Kings.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The sculpture’s decapitated head was found later that day in nearby Calle de l’Estacio and police sources revealed that they do not rule out a racist element in the vandalism, as Baltasar is, by tradition, a person of colour.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here