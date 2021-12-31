Sculpture of one of the Three Kings vandalised in Denia on the Costa Blanca

THE figure of Baltasar, one of the Three Kings decorating central Denia, was decapitated overnight on December 30.

The sculptures adorned the site of the old Health centre in Calle Marques de Campo, now due for development.

This was the second attack on the figure, as its face had been damaged the previous day but was repaired by Rafa Cheli, the artist specialising in the figures for Fallas bonfires who made the Three Kings.

The sculpture’s decapitated head was found later that day in nearby Calle de l’Estacio and police sources revealed that they do not rule out a racist element in the vandalism, as Baltasar is, by tradition, a person of colour.