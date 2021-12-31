People warned not to share Covid test results online to prevent scams

Brits are being warned not to post pictures of their lateral flow Covid test results online as scammers are copying the codes and selling falsified clear bills of health. Hefty fines of £10,000 could be given out for using or supplying fake Covid passes but the illegal trade is still growing all the time according to one of the UK’s leading security training platforms.

The CEO of Get Licensed, Shahzad Ali, has warned that fake Covid passes will compromise the safety of nighttime venues and had advised people not to share their Covid test results online. “We have seen fake documentation for many years, for example, fake IDs have been a regular feature at nightclubs for a number of years,” he told WalesOnline. “This is just a new complication that door supervisors will soon become used to facing. It was always inevitable that fake Covid passes would start to appear as soon as there were rumours of them being introduced.

“/whilst grossly unethical and potentially very dangerous, it is also illegal to use/supply/distribute fake Covid passes and could see you rack up a fine of £10,000 should you be caught. There is obviously going to be a market for Covid passes because there will be people who want to go about their life like normal and not have to take Covid tests for things they didn’t have to before, so it is extremely important that you look after your Covid pass.

“Our advice would be to avoid posting it on social media, don’t share the code from the lateral flow you have taken because others could register it as their test. Covid passes will potentially make door supervisors’ jobs much more difficult, especially when we consider the consequences of people who are especially forthcoming with their beliefs, it could make the job more dangerous.”

Earlier this month, we reported on fake Covid passes being advertised by criminal gangs online, especially in EU countries where the restrictions are much more severe. There was evidence of the passes being created from people’s Covid test results online and promoted on social media in at least nine different European countries.

