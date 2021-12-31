Ongoing Junta aid will assist the vulnerable in 2022

THE Junta allocated €2.210 million to programmes assisting the province’s vulnerable and those at risk from social exclusion.

Rafael Pasamontes, the regional government’s delegate responsible for Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, announced assignments to the Red Cross (€1.112 million), Caritas (€666,745 ), Andalucia’s Anti-Poverty Network EAPN (€226,543) and the Food Bank (€203,162).

This aid will directly benefit more than 55,000 people, Pasamontes said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The government of Andalucia is aware that the social crisis accompanying the Covid-19 pandemic has not finished although vaccination has improved the health question,” the delegate said.

“The Equality department is extending ongoing programmes whose resources will be reaching the people who most need them.”

These programmes were a good example of public-private collaboration during a social emergency that has completely overwhelmed the measures in place before the pandemic, Pasamontes pointed out.