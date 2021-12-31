Mother and two sons found dead in León, three days of mourning declared.

Mother and two sons were found dead in León, three days of mourning declared.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is thought to be the cause of death.

A MOTHER and her two sons were found dead at their home in Carbajal de la Legua – about 10 kilometres from León capital – on Thursday, December 30. Police believe that carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause of death.

A woman in her 40s and her two children, a boy and girl aged between four and nine, were discovered by a neighbour at the home in the El Soto urbanisation, in Carbajal de la Legua, Sariegos municipality.

According to the city mayor, the neighbour was requested to check on the house by the father of the children after he had failed to reach the family on the home phone or the woman’s mobile.

Mayor Roberto Aller told Radio León that the neighbour looked through the window into the lounge room and could see the three members of the family passed out on the floor.

Acting quickly, the neighbour broke a window to get inside and notified two other neighbours, one, a nurse by profession and the other, a medical student, who tried to resuscitate the woman and her two children while awaiting the arrival of the ambulance, but neither were able to and paramedics declared them dead at the scene.

Early police reports believe that the family suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as the result of a faulty wood boiler.

According to Cadena Ser, Sariegos Town Council will today (December 31) officially decree three days of mourning and suspend the current Christmas and New Year programming that were planned for these days.

