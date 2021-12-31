Make and keep New Year´s resolutions

The New Year is normally a time when many people begin to look at what they can do in the year ahead to make some positive changes.

These could be fitness goals, travel plans or even resolutions to make savings on your spending.

Picking the right resolution for you and your goals is what will help you to succeed! It needs to be meaningful and doable.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



You need to plan an achievable goal and also plan for any setbacks that might happen – because they probably will and the way you deal with it will be key!

And if you need some New Year´s resolution inspiration this year, the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide to some ideas.

Fitness goals

Getting into shape is one of the most common New Year´s Eve resolutions, but if you find that you often make a resolution to get fitter only to give up within a few weeks try to make sure to set realistic goals this year and to venture into exercise slowly. Trying to do too much exercise after a long period of inactivity can be bad for your health and put you off your new fitness regime.

Saving goals

If cutting back on expensive spending is your priority this year, why not make a list of all your average monthly spending and identify costs that you could easily cut? You could also shop around for a cheaper supermarket to make regular savings on your groceries.

Social media goals

Another increasingly common goal is to spend less time scrolling on social media. A good idea is to install an app that tracks how long you have been on your phone or on certain apps and websites – this will give you a clear indication of how much time you spend online and the amount you would like to reduce it by. Social media is addictive, so instead of picking up the phone when you are bored or not busy, think of something else to do to take your mind off it.