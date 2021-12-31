Breaking: Toddler and father found dead in Madrid.
Police speculate that this is a tragic murder-suicide.
BREAKING NEWS – A young toddler and her father were found dead in a Madrid home on Thursday, December 30. Police are speculating that the tragic discovery was the result of a murder-suicide.
National Police found a child, who is believed to have been three years old girl, and her 47-year-old father dead in a home in the central district of Madrid.
Police were deployed to the tragic scene last night and according to police sources, are working off the hypothesis that the man killed the young girl before taking his own life.
However, members of the Violent Crimes and Homicides Unit have travelled to the scene to proceed with an investigation to determine what happened.
No further information has currently been made available by police.
This is a developing news story, please check back for further updates.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.