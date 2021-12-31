Breaking: Toddler and father found dead in Madrid.

National Police found a child, who is believed to have been three years old girl, and her 47-year-old father dead in a home in the central district of Madrid.

Police were deployed to the tragic scene last night and according to police sources, are working off the hypothesis that the man killed the young girl before taking his own life.

However, members of the Violent Crimes and Homicides Unit have travelled to the scene to proceed with an investigation to determine what happened.

No further information has currently been made available by police.