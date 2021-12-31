Breaking: London NYE fireworks WILL go ahead, but public urged to watch on TV

Authorities have confirmed that the London NYE fireworks display will go ahead this evening, but have stressed that the public should stay at home and watch it on TV, as it will not be visible from anywhere on the ground.

The famous event was cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid, but earlier today reports surfaced that it had been given the go-ahead with just hours to spare. It has now been confirmed there will be a display but that it is not a public event. The only way the show can be viewed is by tuning into BBC One at Midnight.

Earlier, The Sun reported that the show will feature performances from stars including Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa. The Newspaper also said there will be messages from stars such as Gareth Southgate, Paloma Faith, Sir Ian McKellen and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The full details are still unknown, with further surprises planned and more information in due course. Mr Khan announced in October that there won’t be a spectacular London NYE fireworks display on the Thames this New year’s Eve due to ‘uncertainties caused by Covid’. The decision was made even before the new Omicron variant sent the number of daily infections soaring to record highs, reports the Metro.

Plans were then made for a huge 6,500-person party in Trafalgar Square, with live music, stage performers and food stalls, but this was then also shelved due to the rapid rise of Omicron cases. Many large events across the UK have been cancelled due to the infectious variant and nightclubs have been closed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

But Boris Johnson has resisted calls to implement restrictions in England after data showed that this strain of Covid is milder than previous ones.

