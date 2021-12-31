Breaking: Bomb attack on Pakistan college leaves multiple dead and many injured

Breaking: A devastating bomb attack near a Pakistan college leaves multiple dead and many injured.

BREAKING NEWS – Multiple people have been killed and many have been injured after a devastating bomb attack on a Pakistan college on Thursday, December 30.

According to local reports, at least four people were killed and another 15 were injured after a bomb exploded near the Government Science College in the Jinnah Road area of the western city of Quetta, in Pakistan.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The four killed and those injured are believed to have been political workers from an Islamist party, who were leaving a conference at the college when the blast occurred.

“At least four political workers were killed and 13 others injured,” Fida Hassan Shah, a senior police official, told AFP.

“It was an improvised explosive device and some 1.5 kg of explosive was used,” he added.

The chief minister of the province, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, called the bomb attack an “act of terrorism”, although no group has yet claimed responsibility.

The wounded people are being treated in the trauma centre of the hospital, said a police spokesperson. Several nearby buildings and vehicles were also damaged due to the blast, said local media reports.

Security forces and rescue teams were deployed to the site and the injured people were rushed to the hospital, where at least two among the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

Police are currently searching the area but according to reports, they believe that an explosive device was planted in a vehicle parked outside the college and was triggered by a timer.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.