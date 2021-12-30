Roundabout will bring improved road safety to the Costa Blanca’s Albir

THE €290,000 roundabout at the Avenida de l’Albir and the Camino Vell d’Altea (CV-753) intersection is practically finished.

“Once asphalting has concluded and road signs are in place, the road can reopen to traffic within days,” Urban Development councillor Toni Such announced on December 28.

Together with the roundabout itself, the contractors have installed a new storm drain beneath both of the CV-753 lanes at this point, Such said.

“This roundabout will improve traffic conditions and road safety at a point where a busy commercial area oins the Old Altea road which is much-used by drivers heading for Benidorm,” the councillor added.