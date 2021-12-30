Roundabout will bring improved road safety to the Costa Blanca’s Albir

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Roundabout will bring improved road safety to the Costa Blanca's Albir
FINISHING TOUCHES: Albir roundabout will improve traffic flow and road safety Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

THE €290,000 roundabout at the Avenida de l’Albir and the Camino Vell d’Altea (CV-753) intersection is practically finished.

“Once asphalting has concluded and road signs are in place, the road can reopen to traffic within days,” Urban Development councillor Toni Such announced on December 28.

Together with the roundabout itself, the contractors have installed a new storm drain beneath both of the CV-753 lanes at this point, Such said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“This roundabout will improve traffic conditions and road safety at a point where a busy commercial area oins the Old Altea road which is much-used by drivers heading for Benidorm,” the councillor added.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here