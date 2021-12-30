Malaga: climbers find dead body in popular hiking destination

Climbers have found the dead body of a man at Monte San Antón, a popular hiking destination in Malaga.

Some climbers who were hiking on Wednesday, December, discovered a body at Monte San Antón, a popular hiking destination in the capital of Malaga. According to police sources, there do not appear to be signs of violence.

The discovery was made at around 12:20 p.m. in a zone that is difficult to access. Officers from the Local and National Police arrived on the scene, as did agents from the Royal Fire Department of Malaga, who recovered the body.

Transporting the body on the stretcher was not an easy task due to the hostility of the terrain, and they needed to travel on foot for several kilometres.

The body was then taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where the autopsy will be performed.

The police sources specified that the body was in a state of decomposition, which indicates that it may have been in the zone for several days.

There are no visible signs of violence on the body. Therefore, the investigators’ initial hypothesis is that the death was the result of a suicide or an accidental fall.

The victim is a man of approximately 45 years old. The police stated that he died wearing hiking clothes.

The cause of death will be determined during the autopsy, which is set to be performed on December 31 at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga. The results of the exam will shed light on the investigation.

