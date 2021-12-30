Costa Blanca’s all-round ‘no’ to a tourist tax

COUNCILLORS at Benidorm’s last 2021 plenary session voted unanimously to ask the regional government not to introduce a tourist tax.

The approved motion maintained that “some regional government voices” wanted a tax directly affecting the competitiveness of businesses offering holiday accommodation.

It would reduce tourists’ spending power, impacting negatively on the tourist industry’s profits, the motion claimed.

“This industry generates more than 13 per cent of the Gross Interior Product and 14 per cent of the Valencian Community’s employment,” the text pointed out.

The motion also drew attention to the importance of the region’s internal tourism, commenting that probably 30 per cent of those paying the tax would be Valencian Community tourists.

In the Marina Alta, members of the Association of Hospitality and Tourism Business-owners (Aehta) were equally opposed to the possibility of the tourist tax, albeit it “municipal and voluntary” that is planned for 2023.

Aehta called on the area’s mayors and councillors to take their part and demonstrate their support by opposing the tax.