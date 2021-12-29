PM urges people to get jab as “up to 90%” in intensive care haven’t had booster

Boris Johnson has urged the UK to get jabbed as “up to 90 per cent” of people in intensive care haven’t had their booster.

Speaking to broadcasters, the PM has said 2.4 million people eligible for their booster jab still haven’t taken up the offer and that “the overwhelming majority” seriously ill in hospital with Covid are in this category.

He said: “I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted.”

“I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90% of people in intensive care, who are not boosted.”

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re eight times more likely to get into hospital altogether.”

“So it’s a great thing to do. It’s very, very important. Get boosted for yourself, and enjoy New Year sensibly and cautiously.”

He added that England will have no further restrictions ahead of new year celebrations because of the “huge proportion of the British public” who have had their vaccinations.

“That is allowing us to go ahead with New Year in the cautious way that we are,” he said.

He did, however, acknowledge the rising number of Covid infections and hospitalisations, telling reporters: “The Omicron variant continues to cause real problems. You are seeing cases rising in hospitals.”

“But it is obviously milder than the Delta variant and we are able to proceed in the way that we are.”