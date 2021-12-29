Spain votes unanimously to cut Covid quarantine period to seven days

By
Chris King
-
0
Spain votes unanimously to cut Covid quarantine period to seven days
Spain votes unanimously to cut Covid quarantine period to seven days.

Spain votes unanimously to cut Covid quarantine period to seven days

In a meeting today, Wednesday, December 29, the Public Health Commission, in which the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health are represented, has agreed “unanimously” to reduce the quarantine of all Covid-19 positives to seven days, compared to the ten currently set.

Health sources also reported to Europa Press that a decision was taken in the same meeting, that those unvaccinated, who have been in close contact with a positive, will also see their isolation period reduced from ten, down to seven days.

The rule already established that vaccinated citizens who were in close contact did not have to quarantine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Several communities expressed their desire of wanting the isolation period to be reduced to five days. Emiliano Garcia-Page, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, even asked that the isolation be shortened to three days.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here