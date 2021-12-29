Spain votes unanimously to cut Covid quarantine period to seven days



In a meeting today, Wednesday, December 29, the Public Health Commission, in which the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health are represented, has agreed “unanimously” to reduce the quarantine of all Covid-19 positives to seven days, compared to the ten currently set.

Health sources also reported to Europa Press that a decision was taken in the same meeting, that those unvaccinated, who have been in close contact with a positive, will also see their isolation period reduced from ten, down to seven days.

The rule already established that vaccinated citizens who were in close contact did not have to quarantine.

Several communities expressed their desire of wanting the isolation period to be reduced to five days. Emiliano Garcia-Page, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, even asked that the isolation be shortened to three days.

Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government, said that a decision would be made at the Interterritorial Health Council this afternoon. However, as published by Cadena Ser, the Alerts Report, a body under the Ministry of Health, advised against reducing the isolation period, as reported by sevilla.abc.es

