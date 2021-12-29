NFL and EA Sports legend John Madden dies aged 85.
Although probably most famous to computer game fans for the EA Sports Madden NFL franchise, Madden enjoyed an illustrious career in the NFL as a player and then a coach – leading the then-Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory in 1977 – before becoming an extremely popular television analyst after retiring from coaching.
Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978 before stepping away at the age of 42 to become a commentator, in which he enjoyed a three-decade career serving as a leading colour analyst for all four major television networks—CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC.
Madden gave his name to the EA Sports NFL games in 1988 and these games are still played and loved by fans all over the world to this day.
The Raiders said in a tribute statement: “The Raiders family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.
“Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable.
“In 1976, Madden coached the Raiders to a 13-1 record and a 32-14 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI, marking the franchise’s first World Championship of Professional Football.
“In 2006, Madden was presented for enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame by Al Davis, who opened his speech by calling Madden, “A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider.” The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Virginia, Joseph, Michael and the entire Madden family at this time.”
The NFL said: “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
EA Sports wrote: “Today, we lost a hero. John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years. His knowledge of the game is second only to his love for it, and his appreciation for everyone that ever stepped on the gridiron. A humble champion, a willing teacher, and forever a coach. Our hearts and sympathies go out to John’s family, friends, and millions of fans. He will be greatly missed, always remembered, and never forgotten.”
