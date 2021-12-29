NFL and EA Sports legend John Madden dies aged 85.

JOHN MADDEN, an NFL legend and of EA Sports fame, dies aged 85. Tributes have been flooding social media to pay their respects to the icon.

Although probably most famous to computer game fans for the EA Sports Madden NFL franchise, Madden enjoyed an illustrious career in the NFL as a player and then a coach – leading the then-Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory in 1977 – before becoming an extremely popular television analyst after retiring from coaching.

Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978 before stepping away at the age of 42 to become a commentator, in which he enjoyed a three-decade career serving as a leading colour analyst for all four major television networks—CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC.

Madden gave his name to the EA Sports NFL games in 1988 and these games are still played and loved by fans all over the world to this day.

The Raiders said in a tribute statement: “The Raiders family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.

“Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable.

“In 1976, Madden coached the Raiders to a 13-1 record and a 32-14 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI, marking the franchise’s first World Championship of Professional Football.