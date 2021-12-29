Mystery explosion in Madrid kitchen kills two people



National Police officers discovered two dead bodies on Tuesday, December 28, in a bar that was closed to the public. The gruesome find was made in the municipality of Parla.

It is believed to have been caused by some type of explosion in the kitchen of the establishment, the cause of which has not yet been confirmed.

A neighbour from a nearby bar had raised the alarm, who while passing the premises at around 3pm, noticed a strong smell of what he thought was gunpowder.

Approaching the door of the business – known as the La Espuela fry, located on No21 Calle Guadalajara – the man reportedly peered in through the door and saw two people lying on the floor inside, surrounded by shattered glass everywhere, and signs of blood. He immediately called the emergency services.

The kitchen was totally destroyed, and one of the corpses appeared to have been blown several metres. Several patrols from the National Police promptly arrived on the scene, where they quickly confirmed that two people had been killed in the incident.

Forensic officers, along with the Judicial Police of Parla had the task of searching through the wreckage for evidence. Their first investigations indicated that the two victims had been dead for a number of hours. Indications are that an explosion clearly took place, but no clue was apparent to suggest the trigger of the blast, as reported by larazon.es.

