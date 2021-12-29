Milton Keynes Covid testing site stormed by anti-vaxxer mob

A Covid testing site in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was the scene of angry protests today, Wednesday, December 29. It was stormed by a group of Anti-vax activists, who marched through the facility reportedly tearing signs down, throwing traffic cones, and allegedly, stealing medical supplies.

Footage appeared on a social media platform of demonstrators carrying placards, and shouting at the staff who manned the testing site. Placards could be seen, including one which read, “BBC: Just a bunch of WOKERS!’, ‘Fear is the currency of control’. Another placard was shown being held aloft that said, ‘Boris lied, people died’.

They can be heard shouting, The wind is changing’, and, ‘You murdering b****rds’, as they march through. At one point, one of the protesters looks like they are picking up some of the medical supplies, and then taking them with them as they exit the tent. ‘Have you had the vaccine yourself?’, one demonstrator is heard asking a staff member.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson speaking to MailOnline confirmed that it will ‘take swift action, and bring offenders to justice where necessary’. As part of his campaign to encourage the British public to get tested before partying on New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also visited one of the vaccination centres in Milton Keynes today.

“Everybody should enjoy New Year, but in a cautious and sensible way – take a test, ventilation, think about others but, above all, get a booster”, urged Mr Johnson.

Piers Corbyn, aged 74, who is a known anti-vaccine activist was seen in images taken at the anti-vaccination ‘Freedom Rally’ which was held today in Milton Keynes, but he did not appear in the video footage.

