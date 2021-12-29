LAGUNA VILLAGE Estepona rebirth appears to be on the cards at last.

AFTER receiving a massive €18 million bail out from the Spanish Government, the Pachá Group which pioneered the club culture in Ibiza and beyond is to partner with Sevillian businessman Rosauro Varo to resurrect Laguna Village in Estepona.

This iconic hospitality centre which boasted the Puro Beach Club, owned by Varo as well as many other restaurants and designer shops was burned to the ground on August 29 2020 and was supposed to be rescued by the Estepona Council but this never occurred.

Now, according to information published in El Confidencial, the two partners have purchased the 13,000 square metres burnt out hulk of Laguna Village and intend to create a fantastic complex which will incorporate restaurants, bars, a nightclub, beach club, yacht club, ‘kids paradise’ and sports centre.

The project will be managed by a company shared equally between Trilantic, the venture capital fund that owns Pachá and Varo who has a holiday home in Marbella and was at the time of the fire said to be worth €140 million.

With a huge beach front and a large potential audience running from Marbella to Estepona and beyond, this news will be welcome by many former visitors.

