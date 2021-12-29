How to get a Stylish Celebrity Ponytail Hair Style

Just like braids, ponytails have also been the ultimate classics of the hair and styling world. The reason behind it being one of the most popular hairstyles is that it is easy to style and does not require much hassle to complete.

No matter if it is about the young or the adults, ponytails have seemed to be here for as long as we can actually remember. However, if you are bored of the same old regular ponytail and want to try something new, you can follow your favorite celeb’s style.

Many celebrities like Ariana Grande are popularly known for their iconic ponytails, and you can also get style inspiration from them to try the latest trends. Here are some of the ways you can get a stylish celebrity ponytail this time.

Low Ponytail

One of the most popular and chic ponytail styles that have been quite loved by almost every celebrity nowadays is the ultimately gorgeous style of low-neck ponytail that is easy to style and looks quite haute just like you want.

As the name suggests, a low-neck ponytail is exactly what it sounds like and can be easily carried out along with any kind of formal or informal dress. It can help you to enhance your look in a great manner, just like a diva.

You can also use a wrap around ponytail clip in to increase the length and volume of your natural hair with the help of using a hair extension. All you need to do is to make a ponytail on the lower neck, and you are good to go.

Messy is Good

Messy ponytail is also one of the most popular hairstyles of all time and has been quite a lot of headlines lately due to its uniquely glamorous look. Many celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Beyonce have also been seen carrying this hairstyle at several award functions.

No matter if you are going to a formal office event or you are about to attend a rocking concert with your friends, a messy ponytail will go with it all and will help you to make everyone fall in love with your style game like never before.

All you would be needed to do to achieve this gorgeous look is to tie your hair into a low or a high ponytail and then just pull out some random strands and loosen your ponytail a bit to create this look.

Gel and Sleek

Properly gelled sleek ponytails are also one of the most famously worn hairstyles by celebrities nowadays, as it helps to look their ultimate best and increase their glam-quotient without having to get into much hassle of hairstyling.

Such a sleek look can be easily achieved by tightly tying your hair into a ponytail and then finely gel each strand to properly sit back and stick to your hair. This kind of look is also most popularly known as the wet hair look.

So, try your hands on this hairstyle before it is too late to stay ahead of everyone else in your fashion choices and latest trends.

Conclusion

These might not be all, but they are some of the most common ways that you can get a celebrity-style ponytail without having to make much effort or expose your hair to chemical products and an excess amount of heat.

You can get your hands on these and try them on different occasions to show your fashion skills to everyone else every time you go somewhere. You can also know more about it by reading several online fashion blogs as well as by following your favorite celebrities on social media.