Balearic Islands to receive 3 million for renewable energy kickstart

The Balearic Islands are to receive 2,944,884 euros of aid from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition (MITECO) in order to implement various thermal renewable energy facilities in different sectors of the economy. The grant is part of the Recovery Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) as told by sources from the Balearic Government on Tuesday 28 December.

The aim is to place thermal renewable energy sources into productive sectors such as industrial and agricultural but also to branch out into public sector infrastructures and establishments as well. Further on from this, the next stage is to make company actions in the residential sector part of this far-reaching plan, so that they can contribute to the decarbonisation of the economy and remain competitive in a market more focused on this type of energy. As major corporations wish to move towards renewable energy, the cash injection will help the plans of the Balearic Islands keep pace with the direction others are heading in.

