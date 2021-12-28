Vila Joiosa hot springs museum

Hidden in the La Vila Joiosa are some of the best preserved roman ruins in the Valencian Community, including hot springs that were in use nearly two thousand years ago. These are being excavated and will be turned into a museum that will open in 2022 should there be no further delays to the project.

Some 400,000 euros has already been invested in a project that is expected to cost in the region of three million. Once complete visitors to the city will be able to explore the original baths and surrounding ruins, and in the process learn more about the life of Romans in the area.

