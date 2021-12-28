Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the late Desmond Tutu.

Archbishop Tutu died on Sunday, December 26, at 90 years old. He had dedicated his life to helping others.

Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute and said: “Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Archbishop had met their son Archie and held him when Archie was only four months old.

The Royal couple added: “It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – ‘Arch and The Arch’ he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence,

“He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all.”

The Queen also paid tribute to the Archbishop. On behalf of the Royal family, she said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.

“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth where he was held in such high affection and esteem.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.