Malaga water concerns as reservoirs below 35% capacity

MALAGA´S reservoirs are below 35 per cent of their capacity despite recent rainfall, leading to concerns over water levels.

Reservoirs across Malaga province now have lower water levels now than during the same period last year, when they were above 50 per cent capacity.

La Viñuela is now only at 16.7 per cent capacity, while Conde del Guadalhorce is at 24 per cent of its capacity and with 15.99 cubic hectometres. The neighbouring Guadalhorce reservoir is at 28.68 per cent with 36.06 cubic hectometres, half the year before.

At more than 40 per cent capacity are the Concepcion reservoir, with 26.28 hectometres and the Limonero reservoir at 46.51 per cent capacity and 10.39 hectometres of water.

Of the seven reservoirs in Malaga province, the Guadalteba reservoir has the most water at 55.28 per cent capacity and 84.75 hectometres of water.

The automatic hydrological information system at the Hidrosur network, a service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development at the Junta de Andalucia, found that the provinces currently have 211.20 hectometres of water.

