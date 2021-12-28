ll Divo’s Carlos Marin’s mother requires medical attention at the wake.

Carlos Marín died on December 19 having lost his battle to COVID. His friends and family gathered at the San Isidro Park Funeral Home in Madrid to bid a final farewell on Monday, December 27.

His mother Magdalena was overcome by her grief and needed to be treated by medics. Carlos died from COVID despite having been vaccinated with the Janssen jab.

According to El Espanol, his mother had been in mourning next the body of a son in a specially prepared room when she required medical help. She had spent the entire day at her son’s side before she required help.

Geraldine Larrosa commented: “He only had one vaccine, Janssen’s, they wanted to do it little by little because he had already gone through it. He was perfect before he left, he had blood tests and he was fine. The doctors did everything they could, they took great care of him.”

Ex-wife Geraldine added: “I want to say thank you very much for everything you have done. My great love has gone, thirty years that I have been with him. We have always been together. We had survived the pandemic and in the end the pandemic has taken him away from me”.

