Kerry Katona shares worrying update

Kerry Katona shares a worrying update. The former Atomic Kitten singer has been left feeling “in a bad way” as she battles COVID.

Covid has hit the family hard and Kerry along with fiancé Ryan have both tested positive. Kerry’s daughter Molly has been unable to return home for Christmas after she tested positive for the virus too.

41-year-old Kerry took to social media to update her fans. Kerry commented: “Why do I feel like i’m getting worse and not better???”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She went on to add: “F**k off Covid!”

Kerry also posted over a black screen saying: “Not good!!! I’m in a bad way. I pushed through Christmas for the kids but my god this isn’t good! Just want to be well now! Physically and emotionally exhausted! Merry f**king Christmas!

“Started feeling really poorly on the Sunday! LAST WEEK!!!!! How much longer???? It’s been over a week!!”

Only days before Christmas Kerry found out that Molly would not be able to fly home. Kerry revealed: “You really couldn’t make this s**t up!”

“So my molly was just about to fly over to come for Xmas but she’s tested positive and then my Ryan is really poorly and he’s now tested positive!!! Mine is negative but feel like s**t. I hate Boris!”

Speaking to OK! Magazine Kerry commented on her fiancé’s COVID battle. She said: “I am devastated. I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth. I can’t believe it. We’re isolating Ryan right now. It’s an absolute nightmare,”

“Ryan can’t even lift his head off the pillow he’s so unwell and he’s really fit and healthy.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.