Heartbreaking tribute to mother murdered on Christmas Day. Reportedly the mum’s son and daughter were present during the horrific stabbing.

According to reports, Rachel Wake, 52, was stabbed to death at her Tasmanian home on Christmas day. Her teenage daughter Romany along with her son Gabriel was present during the attack.

Rachel was rushed to the hospital but the midwife later died.

Romany took to Facebook and paid tribute to her beloved mum. She said: “I love you, and I miss you dearly. I wish we could have spent more time roller skating, rock climbing, and going to local theatre and screaming songs in our late night shopping runs,

“I’m going to miss your over filtered photos, your hugs as I had a bad day, and our cooking. I wish our last hug was one bit tighter.

“I hope your looking over me and laughing at my bad choices, and supporting my good ones, and giving me extra luck at my softball games.

“I love you dearly, and I’ll always be your annoying daughter.”

It is believed that the death is a case of gender violence. Police have arrested Darren Mark Wake and charged him with murder.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Rachel’s honour. The page reads: “Tragically the life of a beautiful woman was violently taken from her in Hobart on Christmas Day, in front of her teenage children.

“Her name was Rachel Wake. She was a popular and caring midwife, a loving mother to Romany and Gabriel, and a kind and loyal friend to many. She was committed to her work and passionate about caring for other women at their most vulnerable moments. This devastating incident will upset many.

“This fund was created by a work colleague of Rachel’s and all money received will be donated to her children to help them rebuild their young lives. Her surviving daughter Romany has given consent for this fund to be shared far and wide so that her beloved Mum’s story can be known around the world. ❤️‍”

So far the page has raised over $85,000 for Rachel’s family.

