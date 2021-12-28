Famous biologist Edward O. Wilson dies aged 92

BIOLOGIST Edward O. Wilson has died aged 92.

Edward O. Wilson, a famous and controversial Harvard biologist is thought to have transformed the science. He died on December 26 in Burlington, Massachusetts.

David J. Prend, chairman of the board of E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, said: “It would be hard to understate Ed’s scientific achievements, but his impact extends to every facet of society.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“He was a true visionary with a unique ability to inspire and galvanize. He articulated, perhaps better than anyone, what it means to be human.”

Wilson was also a champion of the importance of preserving diverse species and ecosystems and said, “the diversity of life on Earth is far greater than even most biologists recognise.”

Biologist Edward O. Wilson won many awards in his life and among his many honours was the 1990 Crafoord Prize in biosciences from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the highest scientific award in the field, while Time magazine named him one of America´s 25 most influential people in 1996.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.