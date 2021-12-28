Commons Speaker backs babies in the chamber

THE Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has said MPs should be allowed to bring babies into the chamber if they do not disturb parliamentary business.

The Speaker backed the move after last month MP Stella Creasy received an email banning her from bringing her baby into the House of Commons after she brought her three-month-old to the chamber.

Now Sir Lindsay has told one publication that he backs babies in the Commons but that the chair of each debate should have control over whether they are allowed.

He said: “I saw that baby come into the chamber when I was in the chair.

“And did it affect the debate? No. Was it a quiet and peaceful baby? Absolutely. Did it disrupt? Not in the slightest. So did it matter to me? Absolutely not.

“What I would say, and I’ll be quite honest with you, is each chair will make a decision. Unfortunately, it’s become highly political.

“It is now for others to decide, that’s why the committee is reviewing it.”

Following the controversy over Stella Creasy bringing her baby into the chamber, Sir Lindsay asked the Commons Procedure Committee to look into the matter.

