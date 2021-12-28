CIRQUE DU SOLEIL back to entertain audiences in Palma after a year on no activity due to the pandemic, as the Canadian Group, emerged from bankruptcy to start performances again in mid-2021.

Now they are back entertaining audiences all over the world and are due to bring their Corteo production to the Palma de Mallorca Velodrome in August of next year.

This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then and transforming into a pavilion show, the show has amazed more than 9 million people in 20 countries.

Corteo, which means courtship in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown who imagines his own funeral which takes place in a carnival setting, watched over by silent guardian angels.

For the first time at Cirque du Soleil, the stage sits in the centre of the pavilion and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, providing a unique perspective not only of the show, but also of the view. of the spectators by the artist.

This is a very short run from August 5 to August 14 with performances starting at 10pm (with additional matinees on the two Saturdays and no shows on August 8 or 9.

Tickets which cost between €31 and €91 will be in great demand and can be ordered online from the Cirque du Soleil website.

