Breaking: Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Bow, London.

A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Bow, London on Tuesday, December 28.

The man was stabbed to death inside a home in Tower Hamlet at around 11.50 am (UK time), in an incident being treated as an “unexplained death.”

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murdering the 28-year-old man in Tower Hamlets, East London, in an incident described by a witness as “something serious”.

An anonymous witness told MyLondon that they saw police arriving at 11 am, stating: “It became clear something serious had happened as no ambulances left the scene and a forensic team arrived.”

Met Police say they were called to a residential address on William Whiffin Square, E3 at 11.01 am. The victim, who was found to have sustained several knife injuries, was pronounced dead at 11.48 am.

The woman was taken to an East London police station where she remains.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries.

The man’s next of kin have not been informed and a formal identification is yet to take place.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for further updates.

