Belgium refuses to extradite musician to Spain. The justice system in Belgium has rejected a call to surrender the rapper Josep Miquel Arenas, also known as Valtònyc, to Spain.

The ruling was made on Tuesday, December 28. The musician is wanted by the Spanish justice system for insulting the Crown and the glorification of terrorism.

The decision was made by the Ghent Court of Appeal. Lawyer Simon Bekaert commented: “There is no extradition for any of the three cases (…). It is over. The court has said: the things he has been convicted of in Spain are not crimes in Belgium.”

The prosecution still has the option to appeal the decision but according to the lawyer, this is unlikely.

Valtònyc believes that magistrates in Belgium “have shown that they are independent.” He believes they have also respected “21st century European standards”.

The musician went on to add: “Belgian society can be happy that the right of expression, the freedom to express oneself, has been respected.”

The musician fled to Belgium in 2018 after writing controversial songs in 2012. He was facing imprisonment in Spain so decided to flee. The Belgian justice system has been considering the warrant for the singer since 2018.

