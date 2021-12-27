Young men investigated for setting fire to caged animal

Young men investigated for setting fire to a caged animal in Spain’s Seville.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Seville have been investigating a shocking case of animal abuse that was captured on film and shared via WhatsApp. The officers investigated two young men aged 19 and 21 years old for alleged animal abuse. The young men had set fire to a rat that they had placed inside a locked cage. The video was then shared via WhatsApp.

Officers became aware of the animal use after images of the shocking event were shared with people in the town of Lora del Río. The WhatsApp messages showed people setting fire to a rat that had been caged. The people had used a flammable liquid to set the rat on fire.

The investigation revealed that the abuse had taken place on the outskirts of Lora del Río on Friday, December 3. At around 10pm a group of people including minors had gathered and the animal abuse took place.

The investigation revealed a full video of the incident and allowed officers from the Guardia civil to arrest the alleged perpetrators. The young men have been investigated for an alleged crime of animal abuse.

