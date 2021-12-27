Three Andalucian capitals exceed an incidence rate of 1,000



Three Andalucian capitals, Cordoba, Granada, and Malaga, have this Monday, December 27, exceeded a coronavirus incidence rate higher than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, in the last 14 days. Cordoba specifically, with 1,729 recorded cases, has tripled its rate of 661 since last week.

Hospitals on the Costa del Sol are now coming under pressure as a result. Malaga has the most hospitalisations, totalling 210, with 36 of these in the ICU. Cordoba has 104 admitted, with 25 in ICU, and Granada has 86, with 13 patients in the ICU.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Health reveal that all eight capitals of Andalucia’s provinces are above the 500 rate in the last 14 days. Numbers have been rising faster since last Wednesday 22. An incidence rate above 500 places them all in the ‘high-risk’ category on the ‘traffic light’ scale.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Granada shows the highest rate after Cordoba in the last 14 days, with 1,079, more than double the 424 it registered seven days ago. Malaga, with 1,026.7, is also more than double the 454 from a week ago.

Huelva province has a rate of 986.5 cases in the last 14 days compared to 504 last Monday 20. In Sevilla, a rate of 957.3 is shown, compared to 454 a week ago. Cadiz has also doubled its incidence rate, last week’s 445 has now become 909.6.

The average incidence for Andalucia as a whole is 841.7. Almeria is below this figure, on 736.1, compared to 301 last Monday. Jaen province is doing the best of the eight in Andalucia, with a rate of 572.9, yet, still doubling last Monday’s figure of 268, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.