Roof of home collapses as Mallorca family eats dinner

A family had to be evacuated from their home in the Mallorcan municipality of Llucmajor on Sunday, December 26, after the roof of the two-storey building collapsed. They were actually sat down eating dinner at the time of the incident, and thankfully, nobody was hurt.

The incident occurred just before 9pm, in their home located on Calle Princep de Llucmajor. According to reports from the Mallorca Fire Department, passed to Europa Press, an old wooden beam that was supporting the roof had seemingly broken, causing the roof to fall in. It initially collapsed into the upper floor, which in turn fell through onto the first floor. Luckily, nobody was on the upper two floors at the time.

After placing a call to the emergency services, the Fire Brigade, plus patrols from the Local Police, Guardia Civil were deployed to the location, along with Civil Protection volunteers. Damage to the property is reported to be extensive, and the family of three have been moved out pending a detailed analysis of the structure by Llucmajor City Council, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

Avui vespre ha estat necessari desallotjar una família de Llucmajor per l'ensorrament dels pisos superiors (desocupats) damunt la seva vivenda. No hi ha hagut ferits. Han intervingut el #ParcLlucmajor, Sergent i Tècnics. pic.twitter.com/5g1c2jKY0B — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) December 27, 2021



