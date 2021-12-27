Plaza del Agua de Alm eco tree

Educational centres in the Environment Area of ​​the Almuñécar City Council have built an eco-tree in the Plaza del Agua de Alm. The building of the tree will according to those involved raise awareness of how waste can be reused, how plastics can be consumed responsibly and which plastics can be recycled and used safely.

It is also hoped that the message of the need to reduce CO2 emissions will be conveyed to those who see the tree.

According to the educational centres, the five metre high tree is decorated with plastic bottles symbolising the region’s commitment to sustainability. A spokesperson for the group said: “Throughout the year, in the educational centers of Almuñécar, the Sustainable Development Goals are worked, which are part of the 2030 objective in reducing CO2 emissions and increasing the circular economy to increase the sustainability of society.”

Public response has been positive from those who have seen the tree.

